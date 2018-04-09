Gaspari removed from the front of Armen Sargsyan’s house: ‘A1+’   

Vardges Gaspari was protesting against Armen Sargsyan, who takes the presidential duties and responsibilities today. Gaspari had still started the march when a few police officers approached him and tried to tackle the poster. Gaspari was resisting, by all means, not letting touch him.

The civic activist sat in front of the building at Demirchyan 26 with his poster. In the neighborhood, house lives Armen Sargsyan. A few minutes later the police officers demanded to free the territory.

“He is standing in front of the building, he is disturbing. The residents of the house, the residents of the building complained he hinders to the entrance and exit,” explained one of the police officers.

Afterwards the police officers removed Vardges Gaspari to the pavement on the other side of the street by force.

Source: http://www.a1plus.am/1606232.html