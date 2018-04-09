Beheaded bird in front of ‘Yelq’ secretary’s house

“A beheaded bird was found in front of Arpi Davoyan’s house, who participates in “My Step” initiative, and is the secretary of the “Yelq” faction”, Nikol Pashinyan announced on Facebook live stream.

He assured that any action will face a counter-action but within the frame of their logic. “Today I will organize placing a sliced Snickers in front of, for instance, the National Assembly Deputy Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov’s apartment in response to this action. This is another fact that we will definitely be at the entrances of at least some of the Republicans”.

“Yelq” faction MP Ararat Mirzoyan urged not to follow Italian Mafia rules: “There is a clear warning: these people who have set up Italian Mafia rules in their internal relations and are busy with the degradation and robbery of the nation, they want to intimidate us with the same genre. This is an Italian Mafia’s style: a beheaded bird as a warning sign. But I urge not to intimidate our friends or family in any way”.

Nikol Pashinyan said that they have already walked for 129 km. He also informed that a car marching will be held on April 12 at 18.30 which will launch in the Brazilian square.

Nikol Pashinyan also said that a famous singer, Empiray’s soloist, Sargis Manukyan, called from the United States and expressed his support for the “My Step” initiative.

Tatev HARUTYUNYAN