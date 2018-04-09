Armen Sargsyan is legitimate president: beginning of Ter-Petrosyan’s presidency was also legitimate’: Raffi Hovannisian

“Today’s new election system is based on fraud, which, however, is factual. This inauguration was more or less far from illegitimacy, so I congratulate Armen Sargsyan. I hope that despite the limited powers he will propose changes to our country”, Raffi Hovannisian, the founder of the “Heritage” party, told journalists after the inauguration ceremony of the newly-elected President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sargsyan.

Journalists inquired, “oppositionists question the legitimacy of Armen Sargsyan’s election because he did not submit a UK citizenship renunciation document, is he the first president you consider legitimate?”. Raffi Hovannisian replied: “No, the beginning of Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s presidency was also legitimate. This is a new electoral system, and only for the Republicans, it is not pan-national”.

Hovannisian added: “I think Armen Sargsyan is a legitimate president. If it were me, they would check all my documents. But in this case, there is a procedure that passed through suspicions and criticisms. “Yelq” bloc raised questions, but we have what we have”.

Luiza SUKIASYAN