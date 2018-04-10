‘Those who make such statements are clients of tyrant system’: Postanjyan about Raffi Hovannisian

“It is a statement of clientship”. This is how the leader of “Yerkir Tsirani” party, Zaruhi Postanjyan described the statement of the leader of “Heritage” party Raffi Hovannisian on the newly elected president.

Let us remind that Raffi Hovannisian took part in the inauguration of Armen Sargsyan and stated that he is a legitimate president.

“I am sorry that this person made such a statement because the parliament, which was formed in 2017, is illegal and can not nominate or elect anyone, besides that, we have gone through the same in 2013 as well, five years ago I was on Baghramyan Avenue. They attacked people, oppressed the people’s righteous wrath and Armen Sargsyan kept silent”, said Zaruhi Postanjyan. According to her, those who make such statements are clients of the tyrant system: “Those who make such official statements are in the clientship list”.

Arpine SIMONYAN