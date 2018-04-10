Ashotyan to Switalski: we are well aware you negotiate with Azerbaijan

During the discussion of the “Comprehensive and Enlarged Partnership Agreement”, signed with the EU, in the joint session of the he Standing Committees on Foreign Relations and European Integration at the Parliament of Armenia, the President of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations, Armen Ashotyan said: “We expect the EU to have a single opinion on the relations with its South Caucasus partners.”

Taking into consideration that the Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Armenia, Piotr Switalski was also present at the discussion, Ashotyan said: “We are grateful to the EU Ambassador for being here, I want to emphasize this in particular, we are well aware that a new framework agreement is discussed with Azerbaijan as well, and we indeed expect the legally bound formulations to find place in the agreements of both countries as a common stylistics and glossary. This is important not from the perspective of the foreign policy of the Republic of Armenia, this is first and foremost important to the EU, to highlight that this document does have a strength and it is not an agreement to give money for sectorial cooperation, excuse me for this expression. The agreement has a political significance, and that significance is not limited for us merely by the priority of expecting funding and receiving money from the EU in this or that field based on some indicators.”

Armen Ashotyan informed they had received the guidelines and proposals program documents from the Minsk Group Co-Chairs, which they did not consider as a great favor: “If we underline the loyalty towards Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ landmarks, proposals and programs, it does not mean the statements or programs of Minsk Group Co-Chairs are pro-Armenian. They are exclusively the only healthy compromising statements by legitimate international platform and Armenia expects those formulations to become also formulations of political activity.”

Ashotyan addressed to the EU Ambassador, calling on to work with the EU Member States towards the verification of the agreement signed between the EU and the Republic of Armenia, inasmuch as it is a success story both for the Republic of Armenia and the European Union equally.