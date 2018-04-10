Seyran Saroyan: ‘Let us suppose they block the building, then what? Is Nikol going to take over the power?’

“How do you know it was not their agreement? What did happen to Karen Karapetyan after working as Prime Minister? Did anything change in his life? Is not everything the same?”, the Republican Party MP Seyran Saroyan told in an interview with journalists at the parliament. One of the journalists asked if it does not turn out that Karen Karapetyan was asked to come here to work as a Prime Minister and then was deceived, referring to Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan’s announcement that the majority has decided to nominate Serzh Sargsyan for the Prime Minister’s post.

“Well, as you see there are good people in the Armenian nation that are not interested in the post, they just want to do something good for the nation”, added seyran Saroyan.

Journalists once again reminded about Serzh Sargsyan’s promise according to which he would not pretend to the posts of president or prime minister anymore. Seyran Saroyan said: “This is not a shootout. What does it mean to deceive? Politics has changed, look around what has changed in the whole world”.

One of the journalists noted that Serzh Sargsyan might not have any wish to be proposed, why do they impose it against his will? He might not obey. “When there is a demand of the people, there is a demand of the party, all party members have to obey, but Serzh Sargsyan may not obey”.

Journalists also inquired about Nikol Pashinyan’s struggle against the reproduction of Serzh Sargsyan and the Republican Party. Let us remind that the authors of the initiative also plan to block the National Assembly building. Seyran Saroyan said that Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters will not succeed, and that the people will not support them. “Come back from your dreams. Let us suppose they block the building, then what? Is Nikol going to take over the power?”, he mocked.