Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Ara Babloyan made a statement on the election of new prime minister at the beginning of today’s regular four-day session of the parliament.

“In accordance with Part 3 of Article 140 of the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Armenia on the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly, I announce that the issue of the Prime Minister’s election will be debated on April 17, at 12 p.m., at a special sitting of the parliament to be convened with force of law,” he said.