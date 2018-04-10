Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 16:59 | April 10 2018
16:59 | April 10 2018

Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Ara Babloyan Made a Statement on the Election of New Prime Minister

Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Ara Babloyan made a statement on the election of new prime minister at the beginning of today’s regular four-day session of the parliament.

“In accordance with Part 3 of Article 140 of the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Armenia on the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly, I announce that the issue of the Prime Minister’s election will be debated on April 17, at 12 p.m., at a special sitting of the parliament to be convened with force of law,” he said.

Politics

