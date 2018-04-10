Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 16:26 | April 10 2018
16:26 | April 10 2018

EU to Increase Financial Assistance for Armenia

Yerakouyn. The European Union will increase financial assistance for Armenia for ensuring the effective implementation of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), deputy foreign minister Karen Nazaryan said during parliamentary debates on ratifying CEPA.

“Armenia will be provided the planned volume of EU assistance for 2017-2020, which will be approximately 170-175 million Euros,” he said.

The deputy FM added that the EU has already approved the document on providing the aid.

