Artur Sakunts: ‘9 billion dollars taken out of poor Armenia’

Artur Sakunts, head of the Helsinki Citizens’ Assembly Vanadzor office, making a speech at the joint rally of the opposition noted:

“In case of success in impeding Serzh Sargsyan becoming Prime Minister, the system built on him, on his dossiers, on corruption will collapse. That party does not have a second person to nominate, Serzh Sargsyan himself confesses that it does not have. Everyone knows that everybody escapes from the sinking ship, first of all the rats”.

He touched upon Armenian officials mentioned in offshore scandals and Panama documents, including Tigran Sargsyan, Mihran Poghosyan. He also said that 9 billion dollars were taken out of poor Armenia and that is why there is 7 billion dollars state debt.

According to the head of Helsinki Citizens’ Assembly Vanadzor office, neither Serzh Sargsyan nor anyone else has been held responsible for the consequences of the April war. “We should not allow Serzh Sargsyan to be nominated… otherwise Armenia may turn into the most disgraceful dictatorship”.