AGBU Congratulates Armen Sarkissian on His Inauguration as the New President of the Republic of Armenia

The Armenian General Benevolent Union congratulates the newly inaugurated President of the Republic of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, and salutes him on this historic achievement.

This important milestone comes at a time when our nation faces many complex regional and global challenges, as well as exciting opportunities for prosperity. As we mark a new era in the governing of our Republic under the revised constitution adopted in 2016, we see great potential for advancements that will require dynamic leadership and collaboration among all parties.

With the shift to a parliamentary system, Armenia’s new president assumes the role of head of state with responsibility for the stability and continuity of the nation’s institutions. We look to President Armen Sarkissian to successfully fill this important role to effectively reflect the collective aspirations of our people, and our shared values and ideals.

AGBU expresses its gratitude to outgoing President Serzh Sargsyan for his service and leadership during critical times, starting with the Karabakh movement through the present. During his presidency, AGBU built upon a long-standing tradition of working with Armenia’s leadership to further develop our activities there in the fields of education, the arts, as well as social and humanitarian services.

AGBU looks forward to continuing to work constructively with the leaders of the Republic of Armenia to benefit our global nation. Only with the close cooperation among the offices of the President, the Parliament, the Prime Minister and the Church can the best interest of our Nation and its people be served.

Press-release