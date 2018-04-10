Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 19:51 | April 10 2018
Queen Elizabeth II offers congratulations to President Armen Sarkissian

On assuming the office of President of the Republic of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian received a congratulatory message from HM Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The message runs as follows:

“I would like to extend my sincere congratulations on your inauguration as President of the Republic of Armenia. I send my best wishes to you and the people of Armenia and look forward to continuing the excellent relations between our two countries”.

