Vardan Minasyan was Named Head Coach of Armenian National Football Team

The former head coach of the Armenian national football team Vardan Minasyan was named as the new manager of the national team. The decision came at the session of the executive committee of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) held in Yerevan yesterday.

Minasyan has been largely credited for advancing Armenia international football. He led Armenia to a record 3rd-place finish in Euro 2012 qualifications, where Armenia scored 22 goals, in his first qualification cycle. Minasyan was also the longest serving manager of the Armenian national squad to date and has the best match record of all the former managers of the national team.