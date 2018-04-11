‘Serzh Sargsyan Has Always Been on Top of the Pyramid’: Eduard Sharmazanov

“Right, we also addressed the question about the candidate for the Prime Minister, we talked about the Constitution and a new government system. We agreed that it is really important to ensure the smooth transition to a new government system and its final formulation with the presence of the challenges and problems that the country faces. Besides, taking into consideration the recent success due to the existing government configuration, we decided to suggest our party colleagues preserve the existing government configuration for a while, that is to say, to present Serzh Sargsyan’s candidacy for Head of the State,” announced Karen Karapetyan yesterday.

Eduard Sharmazanov, Vice President of the Parliament, Spokesperson of the Republican Party, informed the journalists that they have pointed out numerous times already that it would be right if Serzh Sargsyan, Leader of the Republican Party is nominated for the Prime Minister’s position: “The sitting of the executive body of the Party will take place tomorrow, we will discuss this suggestion for nominating Serzh Sargsyan’s candidacy.” For the sake of ethic norms, Eduard Sharmazanov did not say anything concerning the announcement by Karen Karapetyan. Although he mentioned at the same time: “I believe it is not a big deal for anyone to predict what will happen.”

One of the journalists pointed out that in fact, at the parliamentary elections last year the Republican Party used Karen Karapetyan for gaining votes. “Do not try to provoke anybody,” advised Eduard Sharmazanov, adding that they should not view the Republican Party and Karen Karapetyan in different domains. “Karen Karapetyan is one of the key politicians of the Republican Party, has always been and will always be. We are team players, our objective is not personal, our objective is to serve to the Republic of Armenia,” said the Vice President of the Parliament, reminding that from now on, the Armenian government system is parliamentary where political teams play the greatest role, and Karen Karapetyan is the Vice President of the Republican Party.

By the way, the leading party is satisfied with Karen Karapetyan’s work. There was a question in this context: then why he is not given a chance to continue his activities as the Prime Minister, especially when the economy has increased by 7 percent during his rule according to the National Statistical Service. “The coalition of the Republican Party and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation is politically responsible for this government. Right, the government worked well, positively, results are tangible, they have been achieved due to the huge parliamentary support by the political majority. But for Serzh Sargsyan, all of this would not be possible. Serzh Sargsyan has always been on top of the pyramid.” Sharmazanov continued: “We have not limited or reduced Karen Karapetyan’s competences, he just did not have the competences that the Prime Minister will have starting from 17 April. He did not have the right to manage foreign affairs, power structures, Security Council. It is a nonsense that we are limiting Karen Karapetyan’s competences. The leader of the leading power will be the head and the manager in the parliamentary system.”

Eduard Sharmazanov does not deny that Karen Karapetyan has become a symbol for change.

He considers it possible for Karen Karapetyan to continue his activities as the Deputy Prime Minister.