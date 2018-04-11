Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 20:23 | April 11 2018
Mane Tandilyan to make announcements after April 18

“We should not have been surprised at the hall. We are partners and it would be good if it was discussed with us too. This is not a partnership behaviour”, “Yelq” MP Mane Tandilyan said during an interview. The latter did not like the fact that the members of the “Civil Contract” party of the “Yelq” faction did not discuss the action they had planned to carry out in the parliament hall with them in advance.

Nevertheless, when criticisms and irony were voiced against the initiators in the hall, Mane Tandilyan defended the opposition deputies.

Mane Tandilyan did not answer the question whether this way of protest was acceptable for them or not and whether they would join the action if they were informed about this beforehand. She said that she will make announcements about this and other topics after April 18.

