Arshak Karapetyan bewildered: ‘The building stones stolen?’

According to the information that aravot.am possesses, stones of an old Yerevan building near Saint John the Baptist Church in Kond have been stolen. It is worth mentioning that the building is to be restored by “Yerevan, My Love” foundation.

At first, Arshak Karapetyan, Director of the Foundation, did not want to make any commentaries, he said that he is not in a convenient place to talk about this and he will answer our questions in a couple of days. We insisted that he either confirmed or denied the news about the Old Yerevan building stones being stolen, he said that was the first time he heard about that. “Stones stolen? Stones of the building we are currently constructing? If you are interested, we will talk in details a little bit later,” he said.

Let us remind you that according to the Decision of the Government in January, 2013, the 1005 square meters land costing 401 mln AMD near Saint John the Baptist Church in Kond was donated to “Yerevan, My Love” foundation. One of the projects of the Foundation is the construction of buildings in Kond using the stones from the old buildings demolished in the center of Yerevan. Armen Sargsyan, newly-elected President of the Republic of Armenia is among the members of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation.

