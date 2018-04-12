First 39 Graduates of Liberal Policy School Receive Graduation Certificates

On April 10, 2018, the first 39 graduates of the Liberal Policy School received their graduation certificates. The ceremony was attended by Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski, Ambassador of the United Kingdom Judith Margaret Farnworth, diplomats and representatives from the US, Georgia and Ukraine diplomatic representations in Armenia. The event was also attended by experts who had presented lectures at the Liberal Policy School.

The school principal Hayk Konjoryan, the head of the “Bright Armenia” party Edmon Marukyan, the head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski, the Ambassador of the UK to the Republic of Armenia Judith Margaret Farnworth and “Yelq” faction MP, head of the “Republic” party Aram Sargsyan congratulated the graduates in their speech.

Liberal Policy School was founded in 2017. The goal of the school is to promote the creation of new generation of leaders in Armenia who will take liberal ideas and values and become democracy building leaders in Armenia. The second group will start the classes in April 2018. Ambassadors, lecturers, Armenian and foreign experts and leading specialists from different fields will deliver lectures.

Bright Armenia Party