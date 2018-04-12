Why Do Russia And the US Confront?

“Why did the heathens raise a revolt, and the people pondered empty thoughts? Gathered the kings and rulers and united against the Lord and his anointed one, saying: “Release them and throw off their yoke”. This is the preface of David’s second psalm. It is written, of course, for all times, but today it has become extremely actual.

The world’s “kings” and “rulers”, apparently ignoring all the rules of reasoning and morality, are preparing for major clashes. So far it can take place in Syria, but if the United States, Israel, Turkey on the one hand and Russia, Iran and Syria on the other hand clash in this region, the danger of world war will grow substantially.

Maybe many will not agree with me, but the United States and Russia are responsible for the situation, and the United States is more than Russia, because the stronger, in my opinion, should take on a greater burden of responsibility than the weaker. And I think that no one doubts that the United States is economically, technically and militarily stronger than Russia. Moreover, Americans have no reason to be afraid of the Russians; they are not facing the superpowered Soviet Union, with its numerous “satellite” countries.

When Donald Trump was elected President of the United States, he repeated the traditional thesis of Republicans (US Republican) that they would be more involved in their domestic affairs, the economy of their country, and so on. By the way, the introduction of customs restrictions against China is within this logic. But Russia is not China: if the country does not sell oil and gas, the economy of that country will be comparable, let us say, with the Turkish economy. What is the reason that within a year and a half Trump’s administration aggravated the relationship with a country that does not pose any threat to it?

They say Trump always tries to prove the US elite that he was elected without Putin’s help. But let us agree that it is a small and secondary reason. We cannot cut a tree for making a matchstick. Perhaps the “machoic” characters of the two leaders have collided in this case, but if Putin’s “machoizme”, given the regime of the country, is not restrained in any way, then Trump, in fact, does not have the right to make self-proclaimed decisions.

In short, it remained a mystery to me exactly what in Russia’s attitude angered the United States.