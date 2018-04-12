‘Is it Adequate to Address Such a Question?’: Levon Altunyan Bewildered With the MP’s Question: to Answer Or Not to Answer?

“Tsarukyan” alliance MP Gevorg Petrosyan said he had heard some bad news that Levon Altunyan, incumbent Minister of Health, has already secured his position in the upcoming Government.

He addressed a question concerning this during the question and answer between the Parliament and the Government: “His latest activities and inactivity raise a number of questions, but what I would like to ask with a great pleasure is when you said in your New Year speech to the journalists not to interfere with botchers, who did you mean then? Or every time you avoid from journalists by saying you are late, where are you hurrying?”

Petrosyan asked why he always avoids the parliamentary hearings as a responsible person for the system. He said it has been a year since Altunyan manages the Ministry, can he point out just one sphere where he had had some success? “How is it so that the Minister of the most wretched ministry is smiling the most?”

Incumbent Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan’s interruption was proper: “Is it adequate to address such a question?” A positive answer was heard from the Parliament.

It took a rather long time for Levon Altunyan to decide to come up to the stand or not, to answer the questions or not. First, they wanted to offer the only version they had: send your question in written, and we will answer it. However, Altunyan rose and approached the stand with a smile on his face: “As a matter of fact, I do not think that the remarks are right and the Ministry is wretched, or the sphere is wretched. We have got numerous highly qualified doctors. Average life span in the Republic of Armenia is no lower than the average international life span, we are in the middle places of the table.”