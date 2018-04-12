‘We are not going to send citizens home tomorrow’: Nikol Pashinyan

About two hours ago the leader of the “Yelq” faction Nikol Pashinyan made a live stream speech on Facebook.

He specifically addressed all the communities of Aragatsotn, Ararat, Armavir, Gegharkunik, Lori, Kotayk, Shirak, Syunik, Vayots Dzor, Tavush, and Diaspora Armenian communities. Mr. Pashinyan named all the towns and villages in these provinces by name and declared: “Tomorrow we will enter Liberty Square in Yerevan at 18.30. I want to urge all the Armenian communities to send their delegates and group of delegates the to Liberty Square tomorrow at 18.30 to secure the victory of the citizens and to suspend Serzh Sargsyan’s third term. We are not going to send citizens home tomorrow. If citizens express their will, we will ensure the political implementation of that will”.

Nikol Pashinyan stated that tomorrow, on April 13, they expect to see dozens, hundreds of thousands of citizens from all the cities, villages of Armenia and the Diaspora in Liberty Square. He assured them that their goal is to establish the irreversible power of the citizen.

Concluding his speech, Nikol Pashinyan informed that they are in Kotayk province and are approaching Yerevan. They will be in the capital tomorrow: will reach the North Station at 13:00 and at 18:30 they will be in Liberty Square.