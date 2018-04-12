Trying to Create Counterbalance Against Armenia in Nakhichevan

In an interview with “Aravot”, referring to the current dissatisfaction of Azerbaijan that some Russian weapons were of poor quality, analyst Taron Hovhannisyan, expert on Razm.info specialized website, noted that such complaints were made still in 2016: “Official media denies that, Russia has not officially said that there was such a complaint either. But that there were problems with the supply of arms still in 2016, is a fact. The reason is that Azerbaijan had financial problems as a result of the decline in oil prices and was displeased with the quality of the armament. For example, they were not dissatisfied with the combat vehicles, but they said that some of them were not supplied. From here, it can be assumed that the problem was either finances or the quality”.

Taron Hovhannisyan also noted that there is no clear and reliable information about the fact that at present Turkish Armed Forces accumulate in Nakhichevan, although in recent years, besides military exercises, aviation flights of the Azerbaijani armed forces have also been observed. “Of course, Turkey and Azerbaijan are trying to create a counterbalance against Armenia there, but it is not appropriate to make predictions on what steps they will take”.