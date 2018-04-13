Politics and flashmobs

Political struggle is divided into two parts: basic and supportive. The basic one is to make plans, goals, ideas on different platforms (also in rallies), to mobilize voters, and citizens through such. The supportive ones are various actions, commonly known as flashmobs nowadays.

For example, in 1988, the “Karabakh” committee explained to tens of thousands of people gathered at Liberty Square that the Supreme Council should adopt such a decision. That was politics. After the rally, the activists of the “Karabakh” Committee went to the houses of the deputies who supposedly would vote against this decision and covered the entrance of their houses with grass to show that these MPs were herbivorous. That was an action, a flashmob. (Today such an action may not be possible: the guards of some deputies will not let ordinary citizens approach more than 100 meters near to their doorstep).

Actions are effective as an aid if

a / they have political content,

b / there are tens of thousands of people who share that content.

“This government is awful, we want a better, honest government which is dedicated to the people and cares about them”, this is not a political content, but idle words which has being repeated for 26 years by tens of thousands of people, but these idle conversations cannot be “converged” into serious political success.

However, there are actions that do not contain political content. For instance, what is the content in covering the speedometers? Perhaps the following: dear fellows, drive with the speed you wish, no one will fine you. Speedometers, as it is known, are the favorite topic of populists, criticizing their presence is what rakish drivers like to do. But damaging the speedometers, in my opinion, is at least a flippancy. What if an accidence happens right wherever the speedometers are located? God forbid, of course.

Making a colourful smoke in the parliament with the aim of not letting the Republicans to nominate their Prime Minister candidate or not to vote for him is also childish. Is it possible to influence the MPs’ decision by such an action, when, let me repeat, tens of thousands of people have not gathered at the Square?

To tell the truth, when the “Yelq” was being created, I hoped that this bloc would not follow the path of the National Democratic Union, the Armenian National Congress, or the “Heritage” party. At least, this was what they stated.