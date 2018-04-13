Student Strike at Yerevan State University: Some Students Join ‘My Step’ Movement Against Serzh Sargsyan

A while ago, a student strike was launched starting from the central building of Yerevan State University. They have joined “My Step” movement.

A student from the Facuty of Journalism at Yerevan state University, Hayarpi Baghdasaryan announced: “Lecturers have joined us. Yesterday, the lecturer from the Department of Oriental Studies urged us to join the strike. Join us to fight against Serzh Sargsyan’s prime-ministership together.”

At the moment the students are rather few in number. The youths pass from one faculty to another, exclaiming: “Reject Serzh!” They struggle against Serzh Sargsyan’s prime-ministership.

As assured by the participants, the student strike is unprovoked. It is led by Vahan Kostanyan, a student.

The students are going to meet Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters at the “Northern” station at 13:00.

Lusine MINASYAN