Eduard Sharmazanov: ‘Let David Harutyunyan Name Just One Another Candidate’

“The Republican Party discussed the issue of presenting a candidate for Prime Minister only yesterday, during the sitting of the Executive Body,” mentioned Eduard Sharmazanov, Spokesperson of the Republican Party of Armenia. Let us mention that according to the latter’s announcement, they discussed Karen Karapetyan’s suggestion about presenting Serzh Sargsyan’s candidacy for Prime Minister, and there were no other suggestions. Yet, David Harutyunyan later said that there were other candidates suggested than Serzh Sargsyan. However, he did not name one.

Eduard Sharmazanov said that the suggestion by Karen Karapetyan was accepted univocally, even David Harutyunyan was for it. “Yesterday we considered only one candidacy and everyone supported Serzh Sargsyan appreciating his services, experience, intelligence, flexibility to face challenges. We are going to suggest our Leader as a candidate for Prime Minister on Saturday. If my colleague says there was a hot debate about candidates, let him name just one.”

Eduard Sharmazanov did not agree to the remark that maybe David Harutyunyan said this to show that the Republican Party is a democratic party and decisions are not adopted unilaterally. He said that the Party is indeed democratic: “No one in the Republican Party or even in the Republic of Armenia is equal or stands close to Serzh Sargsyan with regard to his experience and intelligence. With great respect towards everyone, I have to mention that this is not my personal view, this is the reality. The Republican Party is a party of serious, experienced and respectful politicians, and it has only one leader, Serzh Sargsyan.”