Broke the Customs Office Boom Barrier With Mercedes For Not Custom Clearing Fruits And Vegetables

Roman Kandilyan is accused of not following the rule on custom clearance. Particularly, with a view of avoiding the customs payment stipulated by the Law and not custom clearing his fruits and vegetables brought from Georgia, on 10 February 2018, almost at 07:00 o’clock, in the area of Bagratashen customs office, Kandilyan did not follow order of the Customs Officer to stop, broke the boom barrier with his Mercedes-Benz car and left the area of the Office, thus causing 925.000 AMD damage to the State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Armenia.

Roman Kandilyan is charged according to Provision 2, Part 2 of Article 185 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia (“Willful destruction or spoilage of somebody’s property, which caused significant damage”). This Article provides for imprisonment for the term of up to 4 years maximum. Roman Kandilyan has been arrested. According to “DataLex” judicial information system, Kandilyan’s hearing will take place on 18 April, in the First Instance Court of Tavush region.