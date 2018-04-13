Donald Trump Cast As Lying ‘Mafia Boss’ In James Comey New Book

Deutsche Welle. Former FBI director James Comey’s depiction of US President as a “mafia boss” in book excerpts published Friday quickly prompted a Trump tirade via social media.

In an early morning two-part Tweet, Trump wrote of Comey:”He is a weak and untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI.

“It was my great honor to fire James Comey,” wrote Trump, adding that Comey should be prosecuted for leaking classified information.

James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

Comey, in his book due out next week, depicts US President Donald Trump as a “mafia boss,” who exists in “a cocoon of alternative reality,” according to excerpts quoted by US media.

“His leadership is transactional, ego driven and about personal loyalty,” Comey writes in the book, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership.”

Trump fired Comey in May 2017 while he was investigating possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. Soon afterwards, Robert Mueller was appointed special counsel to probe allegations of Moscow meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

That investigation has since expanded to examine whether the president obstructed justice by dismissing Comey.

