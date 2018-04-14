Dutchman Loves Armenia, But Complains of Unpunctuality of Armenians

Dutchman Bas Douma is in Armenia for the second time

For the first time he decided to visit Armenia by the urge of his Armenian friends in London. His expectations are more than fulfilled.

“I loved Armenia at once. Here you can see things that you cannot find in the Netherlands. I love the unity of Armenians. Everyone in Europe lives for himself. Here people are warm, friendly and caring”, said Bas in an interview with us.

He tells that he faces some problems while interacting with Armenians: “A year ago, a family in Yeghegnadzor hosted me for a night. In the first case, one of the women was fluent in English, but the second time I tried to use my poor Armenian. Sometimes we did not understand each other and explained the unexplainable, but that was fun”, Bas said.

According to him, language is not the only problem.

“Real-life meeting with Armenians is sometimes very difficult. They may change their plans at the last minute and not even warn about it. Armenians are also not punctual. It is annoying, especially when you are in a hurry or have a deadline”, Bas noted.

He studies Armenian in Yerevan, and says he knows so many words that he cannot note any of them.

Izabel SAHAKYAN

Photo – from FB-page of Bas Douma

“Aravot”

12.04.2018