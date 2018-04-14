Guinean Attacker Found in Yerevan: Armenian Police

On April 12, at 5:55 pm, a resident of Oman called 1-02 and reported that an unknown person had tried to kill him and plundered him stealing his cellphone, money, passport and documents.

The circumstances of the incident were revealed due to the measures taken by the officers of the Marash Department of the Police. As a result of urgent operative-investigative measures, the identity and location of the suspect were clarified.

Hours later, the criminal investigators of the Marash Department of the Police detained a 30-year-old citizen of Guinea, Bah Alfa Amir Anayuin, on suspicion of robbery and causing body injury. The suspect is arrested, and the stolen items confiscated.

Police of The Republic of Armenia