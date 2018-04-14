Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 17:11 | April 14 2018
Republican Party Council Holds Session in Tsakhkadzor: Ruling Party to Nominate Serzh Sargsyan For Prime Minister Post

The press service of the Republican Party reports that the Executive Committee of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia held a meeting in Tsakhkadzor today.

At the suggestion of Karen Karapetyan, the first Deputy Chairman of the party, the Executive Committee decided to propose the Republican Party Chairman Serzh Sargsyan’s candidature for the Prime Minister post to the Republican Party Council. First Deputy Chairman of the Republican Party of Armenia Karen Karapetyan presented the decision of the Executive Body at the meeting of the Party Council. Party Council discussed the matter and unanimously supported the candidacy of Serzh Sargsyan.

On April 16, the parliamentary faction of the Republican Party will formally nominate Serzh Sargsyan as a candidate for the post of Prime Minister of Armenia. Elections in the parliament should be held on April 17.

Photo – Radio Azatutyun

