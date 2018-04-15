CPT to visit Armenia in 2019

The European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment published the schedule for regular visits in 2019. According to the schedule, it plans to visit Armenia as well.

Besides Armenia, CPT will visit Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark, France, Greece, Iceland, Ireland and Macedonia.

CPT calls people who possess any information about prisoners in the above-mentioned countries for cooperation.

In the past, CPT used to give 10 regular visits in a year. Since 2018, CPT has reduced the number of visits to 8 in order to increase the number of special visits.