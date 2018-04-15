Serzh Sargsyan Sends Congratulatory Message to Yuri Hovhannisyan

Today, RA Third President Serzh Sargsyan sent a congratulatory message to Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, member of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia Yuri Hovhannisyan on his 85th birth anniversary, wishing him robust health, endless energy and all the best.

“You have made a great contribution to science, particularly nuclear physics. Your effective scientific, organizational and educational activities have been highly valued by both professionals and State institutions. The multitude of State awards and prizes is a vivid evidence of your merits and well-deserved reputation,” Serzh Sargsyan’s message reads.