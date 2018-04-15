Priest Father Vahram on Another Gift For the Catholicos: ‘There is Nothing Unusual and Horrible About This’

Regarding the news that Karekin II received a clozier made of 5 kg gold from Garun Kocharyan living in Russia, one of the readers of aravo.am remarked that Catholicos Karekin II got another precious Crosier costing 1.5 mln dollars from Vaagn Mkrtchyan in 2011. Aravot.am made an inquiry to Father Vahram Melikyan, Director of the Information Services Department of the Mother See and Spokesperson of the Supreme Patriarch about the destiny that the precious gift will have.

Father Vahram confirmed that the Supreme Patriarch did receive another precious clozier in 2011 that is preserved in the Holy See Museum.

He added that the gifts presented to the Catholicos and Mother See are recorded by a special Committee, and preserved in relevant structures of the Mother See: “If they are of ritual nature, they are directed for ritual purposes, if they are museum exhibits, they are preserved in the museum and so on. This is a common procedure.”

Father Vahram emphasized that throughout all times the Church received gifts from the nation as a symbol of love towards the Church, piety and spiritual life.

“All the exhibits that are now displayed in museums, including communion sets used in churches, manuscripts kept in Matenadaran and Holy See, precious canvases and other art works have been presented to the Church by the Armenians. There is nothing unusual and horrible about this. But I would be honest to mention that in critical situations the Church always used its wealth and possessions to support its followers and native land. There are numerous evidences about this. It is necessary to follow the activities of the Church and not only follow, but also support and participate in that mission,” said the Director of the Information Services Department of the Mother See.