Gagik Harutyunyan Signed Council Decision “On Preventing Possible Manifestations Jeopardizing the Independence of Courts and Judges”

Gagik Harutyunyan, President of the Supreme Judicial Council of the Republic of Armenia signed Council Decision “On Preventing Possible Manifestations Jeopardizing the Independence of Courts and Judges” on 12 April, 2018.

The Supreme Judicial Court, guided by the requirements of Part 2 of Article 162, Part 1 of Article 164 and Article 173 of the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia and Articles 7, 79 and Part 1 of Article 94 of the Judicial Code of the Republic of Armenia,

appreciating the independent and unique place and role of the judicial power in the system of power distribution and balancing,

considering the international obligations undertaken by the Republic of Armenia on ensuring the independence of courts and judges,

aiming at keeping judges intact from diverse interferences and influences jeopardizing the independence thereof,

decides to:

Consider any interference to Judge’s activities impermissible, including telephone calls or communication through any other means between any representative of the public power and the Judge or the President of the Court accepting the proceeding of a particular case, as well as making any public announcements thereon.

Except for the cases prescribed by the Law, consider any attempt by any subject for getting information from the Judge about the case investigated as an interference to the Judge’s activity and the Court’s independence.

Guided by the requirements of Part 5 of Article 7 of the Judicial Code of the Republic of Armenia, in case of the occurrence of any interference stipulated in Point 1 of the Decision, the Judge must immediately inform the Supreme Judicial Council in the prescribed manner.

Public Relations and Ceremony Office of the Judicial Department of the Republic of Armenia