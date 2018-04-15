Armenian State Symphony Orchestra Will Perform at Malta International Music Festival as an Official Orchestra

The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra is invited to participate in Malta International Music Festival which will be held from the period of April 15 to May 1.

Malta’s capital, Valletta, has been declared to be European Culture Capital for 2018 and Malta International Music Festival, organized by the European Cultural Support Fund will be held in the frames of the events, taking an important and solemn place.

The opening gala concert of the festival will take place on April 16 and Malta’s famous artists will perform with the Armenian Symphony Orchestra.

The festival includes 18 concert programs which will be organized in an interesting format, with glorious repertoire and well-known soloists.

During the two-week musical festival works of international classical composers as well as contemporary authors will be presented. The works of Mozart, Strauss, Vivaldi, Rakhmaninov, Tchaikovsky, Rimsky-Korsakov, Bizet, Mendelson, Khachatryan, as well as contemporary composers Gia Kancheli, Alexey Shor and many other authors will be presented.

The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra will perform together with world-known soloists Maxim Vengerov, Ray Chen, Nikolay Lugansky, Denis Kozhukhin, Salvatore Accardo, Andreas Ottensamer, Julia Zilberquit, Narek Hakhnazaryan and others. The Armenian Orchestra will perform under the conduction of Sergey Smbatyan as well as with famous conductors Sergey Stadler, Dmitry Sitkovetsky and Tigran Hakhnazaryan.

The festival’s one evening will be devoted to Armenian State Symphony and Maltese Philharmonic Orchestras joint performance of Aram Khachatryan and Alexey Shor works.

The jubilees of honored classical music benefactors- Sergey Rakhmaninov’s 145th and Aram Khachatyran’s 115-th anniversaries will be celebrated in the frames of the festival as well.

Days of Armenian Culture will be held within the framework of the festival on April 18-30. Aram Khachatryan’s jubilee will be celebrated on April 18 as a standalone concert. The Maltese Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of Sergey Smbatyan will present Khachatryan’s music to the festival’s audience. Aram Khachatryan’s Violin Concerto will be performed by Ayman Musahajayeva (soloist) laureate of many international competitions. The “Masquerade” suite, parts from “Spartacus” ballet will be performed as well. Worth to mention that Khachatryan’s music will sound during festival’s other concerts as well. The concert which will be held on April 30 with the participation of Armenian State Symphony Orchestra and cellist Narek Hakhnazaryan will be conducted by Tigran Hakhnazaryan. The art of Komitas, Tigran Mansuryan, Artavazd Peleshyan and others will also be presented during Armenian Culture Days.

The festival’s guests are well-known composers such as Krzysztof Penderecki and Gia Kancheli.

Strict and refined fans of classical music will arrive to Valetta from different parts of the world and will have the possibility to listen to the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra for almost every day for the period of two weeks (13 concerts). In the framework of festival concerts, the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra will present a rich palette of classical music, complicated compositions, showing its high level performing art and the original sonority of Armenian orchestra.

The Festival and Symphony Orchestra concerts will be covered by the world’s leading media companies. The concerts which be held on April 22-23 will be broadcasted by “Medici.tv” and the rest of the programs will be broadcasted by Malta Public Television. Euronews will broadcast the concert to be held on May 1.

Press-release