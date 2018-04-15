Strikes Must Minimize Further Harm to Civilians in Syria: Amnesty Int’l

WASHINGTON – According to reports, the United States, the United Kingdom, and France have launched a strike against targets in Syria. Raed Jarrar, advocacy director for Middle East North Africa at Amnesty International USA, issued the following statement:

“The people of Syria have already endured six years of devastating attacks, including chemical attacks, many of which amount to war crimes. All precautions must be taken to minimize harm to civilians in any military action. People already living in fear of losing their lives in unlawful attacks must not be further punished for the alleged violations of the Syrian government.

“Millions have fled Syria to escape violence and persecution. The Trump administration must not turn its back on the suffering of men, women, and children by continuing to ban refugees from entering the United States. It is time for the U.S. to reopen our doors to people trying to escape from the violence in Syria.”

Photo – VoA