Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 11:06 | April 16 2018
11:06 | April 16 2018

Video Presenting Artsakh’s Tourism Resources Being Shown in Yerevan’s Zvartnots Airport: video

Video Presenting Artsakh’s Tourism Resources Being Shown in Yerevan’s Zvartnots Airport: video

Yerakouyn. Within the frames of cooperation reached between Artsakh Ministry of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism and the State Tourism Committee of the Armenian Ministry of Economic Development and Investments, a video presenting Artsakh’s tourism resources is being shown in the Yerevan’s Zvartnots international airport on a permanent basis, head of the tourism department of the Artsakh Culture Ministry, Artak Krikorian told ArtsakhPress.

In his words, the aim of the project being implemented is to raise awareness about Artsakh among tourists who visit Armenia.

The official informed that the organization of the video’s demonstration is part of the Artsakh’s torusm marketing plan being carried out in Armenia.

Photo – Yerakouyn

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Society

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook