Video Presenting Artsakh’s Tourism Resources Being Shown in Yerevan’s Zvartnots Airport: video

Yerakouyn. Within the frames of cooperation reached between Artsakh Ministry of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism and the State Tourism Committee of the Armenian Ministry of Economic Development and Investments, a video presenting Artsakh’s tourism resources is being shown in the Yerevan’s Zvartnots international airport on a permanent basis, head of the tourism department of the Artsakh Culture Ministry, Artak Krikorian told ArtsakhPress.

In his words, the aim of the project being implemented is to raise awareness about Artsakh among tourists who visit Armenia.

The official informed that the organization of the video’s demonstration is part of the Artsakh’s torusm marketing plan being carried out in Armenia.

Photo – Yerakouyn