‘Fist for fist’: Rustamyan May Slap Demonstrators Tomorrow

“They think their goal is so fair that all means are justified. But the goal does not justify the means”, said Armen Rustamyan, Head of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation faction referring to the rallies organized by Nikol Pashinyan against the candidature of Serzh Sargsyan for the post of Prime Minister.

Journalists inquired, whether it is possible that the place for election will be changed, since Pashinyan plans to block the building of the parliament tomorrow to prevent the MPs from entering and voting for Serzh Sargsyan.

Armen Rustamyan replied: “Changing the place of elections should take place by the decision of the National Assembly. I am not aware of such decision. To make such a decision, first of all the National Assembly needs to gather. I do not think it is necessary to change the place, what is the difference of being blocked here or somewhere else? Nothing can hamper the National Assembly sittings. I do not think tomorrow’s session will fail. I will do everything to break the obstacles, because they will block my entrance by illegal methods. If one approaches and slaps you on the street, what will you do? I suppose, I will give a response. Does it turn out that it was me who slapped? Of course, no. He or she did and received a response. Slap for slap, fist for fist. There is no alternative”.

Then Rustamyan called on Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters: “You should have blocked the National Assembly on the very first day of its convocation, if you considered that the National Assembly was not legitimate.

Referring to the fact that the Republican Party members held a Council session in Tsakhkadzor “with a tactic of escape”, where they decided to nominate Serzh Sargsyan as Prime Minister, Armen Rustamyan asked: “Why should everything take place in Yerevan? Whether journalists were aware of it or not is another matter. You should not create a storm in a glass of water”.