Police Urges Nikol Pashinyan to Stop Blockade of Streets and Ensure Normal Course of Rally

The Police has received numerous complaints from separate organizations in the capital, including educational and medical institutions, that the actions of the rally participants have been hindering their regular activities since this morning. The constitutional right of free movement of thousands of citizens is being restricted. Such a situation has resulted in the limitation of the fundamental rights of individuals and the interests of the public.

The Police reminds that by the force of Article 33 of the Republic of Armenia Law on “Freedom of Assembly”, the Police may suspend the assembly if it estimates that it is otherwise impossible to prevent the disproportionate restriction of the rights of individuals or the interests of the public.

The Police of the Republic of Armenia calls on organizer Nikol Pashinyan to unconditionally fulfill the duties of the organizer of the rally, prescribed by the Republic of Armenia Law on “Freedom of Assembly”, in particular, to stop the blockade of the streets and ensure the normal course of the rally.

Police of the Republic of Armenia