The situation in the Baghramyan avenue is tight. The policemen have installed barbed wire and impede the protestant’s movement to the Parliament building by barriers. “Make a step, refuse Serzh” calls turned to “Make a step on Serzh’s spine” addressed to the police.

According to MP Lena Nazaryan, Nikol Pashinyan has been moved to “Nayiri” medical center. He has injuries on his face and hands.