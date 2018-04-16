Number of Demonstrators in Gyumri Increases: They Block Streets – video, photo

Protesters started a car march in Gyumri with about 40 cars: they blocked down the central streets and moved to the city’s educational institutions to encourage students to join their fight. Chanting “strike”, they opened the doors of the auditoriums and called on the students to think about their future.

Some students of the Arts Academy of Gyumri, joined them, and then they moved to other universities.

A rally will start shortly after at the Theater Square in Gyumri. A car driver at Sakharov Square asked for opening the road because his son was waiting for him at school. “We have been patient with Serzh Sargsyan for too long, cannot you be patient for 10 minutes now?”, siad one of the protesters.