‘Nothing is eternal’: Serzh Sargsyan on being Prime Minister

As a matter of fact, it has been several days already that we live in a parliamentary republic. And MPs will elect a Prime Minister tomorrow. Thus, main government bodies of the state will be established.

Having worked in high positions of the state governing sphere, including as Prime Minister and President, we have come to conclusion with our colleagues that semi-presidential government system contains much more dangers, as it is not balanced. It provided for the President to bear huge legal responsibility for domestic and foreign policy and for ensuring security as well, yet, he would not have the relevant competences to perform his functions prescribed by the Constitution.

Returning to the presidential government system would not be received positively in the Republic of Armenia. Presidential elections did not pass smooth in 2008, did they? Nearly all political powers demanded the transition to parliamentary government system. Trying to satisfy this demand, we decided to balance the political structure of the country that is now different due to the strong legislation of the Parliament, and the Government is fully accountable to it. I believe that this system of government best suits the Armenian reality, the mentality of the Armenian nation. This will allow to implement democratic modifications and rapidly develop the Armenian economy.

***

As I have already stated, the parliamentary system presupposes strong legislative power that is totally accountable to the Government. Being the Head of the State, the President, guided by state interests, follows the implementation of the Constitution. In some cases, he may question legislative acts by directing them to the Constitutional Court and even not sign them. Right, in such cases the minutes signed by the Government or the Prime Minister will enter into force in three days after the President refuses to sign them. Government is the highest body of the executive power, and the Prime Minister sets the main directions of domestic and foreign policies. By transmitting to parliamentary system, our relations with the external world will not change. A change in the domestic and foreign policy will take place only when the parliamentary majority wants it to take place. Besides, it is important for the Foreign Minister to be guided by the Prime Minister’s instructions throughout his activities.

***

My Party colleagues have supported Karen Karapetyan’s suggestion (about nominating Serzh Sargsyan for the Prime Minister’s candidacy – ed.) in relevant party sessions, and I am ready to take this responsibility on my shoulders. But nothing is eternal. Hence, besides my responsibilities, of course if my candidacy is approved in the Parliament, I am going to allocate a great role to the experience that I have accumulated throughout years in different positions. It is very important. We should think of worthwhile young politicians who are amongst the Republicans and outside the party as well. Huge work that is useful for Armenia is ahead of us.

Viktorya ANDREASYAN