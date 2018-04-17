Pashinyan Tears Police Statement

The French Square in Yerevan and surrounding streets were again blocked this morning. A group of young people blocked the Tumanyan-Mashtots crossroad. The police started pushing to open the street. They detained the protesters.

A fussy pushing started, protesters tried to open the car door and release their friends, but the police car immediately left.

Shortly before at Baghramyan Avenue, the “My Step” movement leader Nikol Pashinyan announced that regardless of the day’s scenario, the movement should continue, and said that this is also the Diasporan Armenians’ urge addressed to him.

Nikol Pashinyan with a group of supporters hurried to the Tumanyan-Mashtots crossroad, where the police were detaining young people. Deputy Chief of Police Valeri Osipyan approached him, presented the written decision of the police to stop the demonstrations, but Pashinyan not only ignored his words, but also tore the statement.