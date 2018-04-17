Limits of Peaceful and Non-Peaceful Demonstration

I was against an armed attack on a police regiment, I was against the attempts to break through the police chain blockaded that regiment, I am also against the attempt to break through the police chain encircled the National Assembly with violence, which provoked the violent response of the police.

It is not like “March 1” when police attacked citizens at Liberty Square in the morning and who were not disturbing anyone and were not trying to break through any chain. It is not like “Electric Yerevan”, where young people did not have any intention to clash with the police, and vice versa, the police were so reckless that they used a water cannon.

These recent protests, in my opinion, were NOT PEACEFUL. Breaking into educational institutions and the Public Radio, especially the practice of breaking through the police chain, are, in my understanding, violent and non-peaceful actions. Of course, there is no serious sociological survey, how many are for those protests, but I am sure that the majority of Armenians living in Armenia and abroad do not agree with me.

In any case, the authorities here have more to think about than the opposition. Why does the majority of Armenians from Armenia and particularly from abroad support any peaceful and non-peaceful demonstration, which is directed against the government, sometimes ignoring facts and logic?

There are many reasons. One of them is that in Armenia people “traditionally” hate the authorities, by the way since the Communist authorities. Just they could not publicly curse Kochinyan and Demirchyan, it was dangerous, but it is allowed to curse the next three.

Tomorrow, if Nikol Pashinyan takes over the power, he will be expected to offer a comfortable and happy life on the tray, but since Nikol will not be able to do this either, he will be cursed and insulted too.

Of course, now more than ever, there are grounds to complain because this is our state, a state that has proclaimed liberties, democracy, European values, etc. What was proclaimed 26.5 years ago does not become a reality. So far, the “unanimous” decisions of the Soviet style are real.

So people have reasons to complain. Whether how, in what way, under whose leadership, with what political text, what program: I consider it a problem.

Here I am in an obvious minority because most of my fellow citizens do not care about that issue: according to them, all the methods are applicable, but I do not think so.