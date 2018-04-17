Obtained Videos Show Protesters Apply Violence

Video materials have been obtained in the criminal case initiated on the mass events in Yerevan in recent days under articles 225 (Mass disorders) and 2251 (Organizing and holding meetings in violation of the law), which clearly show that the participants of the rallies do not obey the lawful demands of police officers, applying violence, throwing stones, and other objects on them, causing bodily injuries.

Within the framework of the criminal case, measures are being taken to identify those persons, to detain them, and to ensure their participation in the investigation.

The investigation of the criminal case is underway.

The Police of the Republic of Armenia