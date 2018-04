Since early morning, students from different universities gather in Vardanants square, in Gyumri, they joined the demonstration. They marched along the main streets in Gyumri with “Let’s help Serzh Sargsyan retire”, “student strike” and other posters. The number of protesters is growing bigger and bigger. Drivers stop in central streets and call: “We support you.”

A lot of policemen are gathered in front of Shirak Regional Administration building. The march still goes on.