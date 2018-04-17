Naira Zohrabyan Condemns Any Manifestation of Violence Against the Opposition: “A1+”

“Any politician or citizen has the right to express his/her disagreement to this or that political event through any means allowed by the Constitution, including organization of massive demonstrations. Nikol Pashinyan, Sasun Miqayelyan and any other MP has the right to enter the Parliament without any obstacles. This is out of the question, and there cannot be two points of view for me with regard to this. Any manifestation of violence against a MP or citizen of the Republic of Armenia that is trying to express his complaints about a certain political or social event without breaking the law, is unacceptable to me.

By the way, the Constitution allows for peaceful, massive marches and events. I hope and expect that no force is going to be applied against the peaceful protestants, as just like representatives of power have the right to have their own political views, other powers have the right to disagree with them and express their disagreement through acceptable means. I do not want Armenia to pass through what we have already passed before,” said RA “Tsarukyan” alliance MP Naira Zohrabyan in her interview to “A1+” on the demonstrations organized by Nikol Pashinyan in the center of Yerevan and the actions of the Police.

According to her, they respect all RA citizens and political powers that chose this or that way of struggling: “never excluding any type of struggling, we have not discussed this question in this stage.”

