Protesters Have Been Threatened in Vanadzor: videos, photos

The number of protesters participating in “Make a step, refuse Serzh” demonstration started in the morning in Vanadzor is gradually decreasing.

Armen Zaqaryan, representative of “Peace Dialogue” NGO and participant of the demonstration said to the journalists that some of the protesters called and warned him that they could not participate in the demonstration: “Some protesters that are students approached me and said that their parents have been warned by their bosses that in case they do not call their children home, they will get fired.”

After the warning some protesters left the site, and others continued “My Step” demonstration. Currently, young people have ceased the blockade of the Tigran Mets avenue, traffic has been restored. And the young people continue marching through main streets of the city uttering calls to join them.

See details in videos: