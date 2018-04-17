Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 21:19 | April 17 2018
The Republican MPs Avoid Commenting on Demonstrations

During the special session of the Parliament where the new Armenian Prime Minister should be elected, the Republican Party MPs were rather evasive while talking to the journalists. All the questions concerning the ongoing demonstrations against the reproduction of Serzh Sargsyan and the Republicans were left without answers.

By the way, the protection of the Parliament building is organized in a special way today: starting from entrances, it is protected by armed officers of special services. There are even police dogs. A special control device has been installed at the entrance to the conference rooms of the Parliament.

See details in the video.

