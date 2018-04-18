Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 15:08 | April 18 2018
15:08 | April 18 2018

Artsakh Foreign Minister Received Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

Artsakh Foreign Minister Received Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

On April 17, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic) Masis Mayilian received Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk.

The sides discussed the situation on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan. In this context, the importance of maintaining stability in the zone of the conflict was stressed.

During the meeting, the sides also touched upon a range of issues related to the monitoring conducted by the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Official

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook