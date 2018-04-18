Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 16:10 | April 18 2018
16:10 | April 18 2018

Response by U.S. State Department to recent situation in Armenia

Response by U.S. State Department to recent situation in Armenia

We note the significant protests taking place in Yerevan and other cities in Armenia, as thousands of Armenian citizens have taken to the streets to exercise their right to expression and peaceful assembly. We are monitoring closely ongoing protests in downtown Yerevan and other cities in Armenia.

We are encouraged by the responsible and respectful behavior of the vast majority of protestors and police throughout the last several days. We are troubled, however, by reports of sporadic clashes between police and protesters, including some injuries. We encourage both government authorities and the protesters to exercise restraint and avoid any escalatory or violent actions.

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Politics

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook