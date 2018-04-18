‘I have been promised that all detainees will shortly be set free’: Nikol Pashinyan

The group of protesters, led by Nikol Pashinyan reached the French square. In the square, policemen wondered from Nikol Pashinyan why they do not inform the policemen in accordance with the Law on freedom of peaceful assembly.

Nikol Pashinyan said that the meeting has turned to a massive march spontaneously: “Please, support the organization of the march as prescribed by the law.

For each time we decide the direction of our march on site, we do not have a planned route. Now we are headed to Mashtots Avenue.”

Nikol Pashinyan also promised that as soon as they decide the route, they will inform the policemen. Then he wondered about the state of the detained persons and announced: “I have been promised that all the detainees will shortly be set free.”

Protesters continue their march at the moment.

Arpine SIMONYAN